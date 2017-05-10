HIGHLIGHTS Alabama 310-pounder expected to step into starting lineup

On Thursday when second-round pick Dalvin Tomlinson shows up for his first day as a Giant, he’ll be given a helmet, a jersey, and a contract with terms that he already has agreed to. The defensive tackle already has hammered out the numbers on his rookie deal, his agents at Sports Trust Advisors tweeted on Wednesday.

The deal is for four years and worth $4.57 million with a $1.46 million signing bonus.

Tomlinson, a 310-pounder from Alabama expected to step into the starting lineup with Johnathan Hankins leaving in free agency, will be among the six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents, and about two dozen tryouts at the rookie minicamp that begins on Friday. The players will begin arriving on Thursday.

Because of the limited negotiating on rookie contracts, it’s likely that a number of other draft picks also have already agreed to terms on their deals and will sign them upon their arrival on Thursday.

Tomlinson, though, would seem to be one of the more important players to sign because of the hole he is filling in the starting lineup. The Giants liked his productivity at Alabama, but they loved his personality in their interview process at the Combine.

Tomlinson lost his father at a young age and his mother died when he was a senior in high school. He had to overcome torn ACLs in both of his knees before he ever became a regular player for Alabama. But he was able to persevere through all of that.

“I’ve been through a lot of adversity,” Tomlinson said when he was drafted. “I feel like I’m ready for the NFL.”

The Giants feel that way, too.

“We have three studs on the line, right?” Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross said during the draft, referring to Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul at defensive ends and Damon Harrison at defensive tackle. “The next guy, he can kind of come in and learn from those guys and play his role without a lot of big expectations. Just go and play.”

And with the contract out of the way, that’s what he’ll do.