The biggest issue facing the Giants last year was scoring. They never had 30 points in any game, struggled to get in the end zone when they reached the red zone, and all five of their regular-season losses were in winnable games where they allowed 19 points or less.

So far this preseason, they have done little to instill confidence that the problem has been fixed.

The Giants are the only team in the NFL that has not scored a touchdown in any way, shape or form this preseason.

“We’re not happy about it,” Ben McAdoo said on Wednesday. “We’re working at it. That’s how we have to address it. We have to come out, we have to put our work in, and we have to improve on the practice field and get it to carry over to game day. You’re not going to snap your fingers. Just because you want something to happen doesn’t mean it is going to happen. You have to work at it.”

The Giants had similar struggles last summer. In fact, in Eli Manning’s last three preseason games (he played in the second and third games last year and in the second game so far this year) the quarterback has played 17 possessions gaining only nine first downs and never once getting to the end zone.

“We understand that’s where we’re at right now, but we’re attacking every day, trying to get better,” center Weston Richburg said. “We’re not going to freak out about it because we’re still working. We’re still kind of in training camp mode, so we’re coming out and trying to do everything we can to put our team in the best situation possible.”

Still, it’d be nice to see the Giants put up a few points with the starting quarterback before the regular season begins.

“It’s very important,” Richburg said. “You’re not going to win many games if you don’t score a lot of points. That’s definitely one of our goals that we always talk about is points. We have to continue to work and make sure everybody is doing their jobs so we can make that happen.”