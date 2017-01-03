The teddy bear is going to Green Bay.

With the Giants reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2011, they will bring along a good-luck charm from their 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl seasons. The bear, which is actually an ottoman given to the team in 2007 by assistant video director Carmen Pizzano after his wife had asked him to get rid of it, will travel with the team for Sunday’s NFC first-round game against the Packers.

“He’s coming with us,” said guard Justin Pugh, who was given custody of the bear after tackle James Brewer, who had taken the bear throughout the 2011 playoffs, wasn’t re-signed in 2015. “I asked the [offensive linemen]. I just wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page and does everyone want to take the bear. And everyone said, ‘Yeah, let’s do the bear.’ I asked Eli [Manning], and he was fine with it, too.”

Backup offensive lineman Brett Jones will now be entrusted with taking the bear for this week’s playoff game. And if the Giants beat the Packers, he’ll bring it to the following week’s game.

Why Jones?

“I said, ‘Brett, you’re the youngest, so you’re carrying it,’” Pugh said.

Jones is up for the assignment.

“It’s pretty special to get that opportunity,” he said. “I don’t view it as a hassle. It’s going to be cool.”

Where will the bear be placed on the plane?

“I don’t really know,” he said.

Center Weston Richburg overheard Jones wondering where he’ll put the bear.

“It will be in the seat next to you,” he told Jones. “Buckled in.”