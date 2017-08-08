Janoris Jenkins chuckled when asked about Brandon Marshall. He knew why the question was coming at him.

“For me, he’s been cool,” Jenkins said on Tuesday. “He’s funny, a nice guy, respectable and I think he’s just enjoying his time here.”

That’s a far different picture than the one that has been painted multiple times by Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, who in a Monday radio interview continued his verbal assault on Marshall by saying that he quit on the 2016 team and that he acted “drama-queenish.”

The Giants insist they have seen none of that behavior from Marshall.

“I think he’s a tremendous communicator,” Ben McAdoo said of Marshall on Saturday, before the latest conflagration from Richardson. “I found that out the first time I met with him, we had a nice conversation, we sat down one-on-one and talked about what we wanted to get out of this, on both sides. He’s a guy that speaks from the heart and he’s a tremendous communicator and I think that’s rubbing off on some guys in the room.”

On Monday, Eli Manning vouched for Marshall as well.

“Brandon’s been great,” Manning said. “Every day trying to learn, always has questions for me and we’re trying to figure out what he can do better, how we can get on the same page. So, I think he’s been dialed in and been a great leader and just setting the example for how to be prepared for every practice.”

Marshall, coincidentally, had a breakout practice for the Giants on Monday while Richardson was rehashing old issues. On Tuesday he caught a two-point conversion pass to cap a two-minute drill, leaving Jenkins lying on the ground following a sharp double move in the end zone. The Giants seemed more concerned about Marshall continuing that trend than becoming an off-field issue.

Marshall has not responded to Richardson’s latest remarks, which were similar to ones made in the spring. He was requested but not made available to the media on Tuesday and did not appear on the ESPN Radio’s “The Michael Kay Show,” the program on which Richardson made Monday’s remarks, which visited Giants camp on Tuesday.

Whether or not the Giants’ opinion of Marshall holds for the rest of the season will likely depend both on their level of success and on Marshall himself. For now, though, the two sides are still honeymooning after their contractual courtship in the offseason.

“He’s been great,” center Weston Richburg said. “He’s got experience, so he’s obviously a leader, somebody that younger guys can look to and take advice from, really just follow his example in how he prepares and gets ready for things.”

Unlike Jenkins, Richburg showed no sign of knowledge regarding why he was being asked about Marshall.

“I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” he said.