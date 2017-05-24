The Giants are adding depth to a defense that is returning almost entirely intact from a season ago, agreeing to terms with two veteran free agents, safety Duke Ihenacho and defensive end Devin Taylor. Both players are expected to sign their contracts on Thursday morning and could be on the field with their new team for the OTA practice later in the day.
Ihenacho (6-1, 208) has played five NFL seasons, the last three for Washington. In 2016 he made 10 starts for the Giants’ NFC East rival and tallied 66 tackles. He’ll add veteran experience to a group that is relying on a number of young players to handle the two positions. Landon Collins is coming off a Pro Bowl season and Andrew Adams, Darian Thompson, Mykkele Thompson and Nat Berhe are all vying for the other spot on the field.
Taylor (6-7, 275) played the last four seasons with the Lions. Last season he started 16 games and had 4.5 sacks. In 2015 he did not have any starts but recorded 7.0 sacks. He too will provide some veteran experience to a young group that is backing up starters Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon. That group includes Kerry Wynn, Romeo Okwara, Owa Odighizuwa and rookie Avery Moss.
