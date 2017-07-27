Giants training camp
Scenes from Giants training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
New York Giants offensive lineman Weston Richburg speaks to the media during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple speaks to the media during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh speaks to the media during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple speaks to the media during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.