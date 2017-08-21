NFL preseason: Giants vs. Browns
The Giants headed to Cleveland for their second preseason tune-up of the offseason.
A group of Cleveland Browns players kneel in a circle in protest during the national anthem prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Aug. 21, 2017.
New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers stops Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson rushes as New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie dives for the tackle in the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett rushes against New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison in the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, right, talks with quarterback Brock Osweiler in the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tries to get past New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers in the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants takes a drink while warming up before an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer passes against the New York Giants in the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler passes against the New York Giants in the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul intercepts a pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is sacked by Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Joe Schobert in the first half of an NFL preseason football game. Aug. 21, 2017.
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, left, and Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson talk before a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Aug. 21, 2017.
Eli Manning of the New York Giants warms up before a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Aug. 21, 2017.
Brock Osweiler of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Aug. 21, 2017.
New York Giants fan looks on before a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Aug. 21, 2017.
DeShone Kizer of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Aug. 21, 2017.
