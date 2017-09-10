Giants vs. Cowboys

The Giants opened their 2017 season with a 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at AT&T Stadium.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is unable to catch a pass as New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins defends in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sacked by New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott takes the hand off from quarterback Dak Prescott in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul gives chase as Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Dallas Cowboys' Chris Jones holds as place kicker Dan Bailey kicks a field goal under pressure from New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson, left, and linebacker Devon Kennard, right, stop Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten after a Witten caught a pass breaking the Cowboys all-time receiving yards held by Michael Irvin in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott gestures "Feed Zeke" after a long run in the first half against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott evades a tackle attempt by New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten gains yardage after catching a pass as New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson attempts to bring him down in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass as New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon gives chase in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones holds as place kicker Dan Bailey kicks a field goal in the first half against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys is stopped by B.J. Goodson of the New York Giants on a carry in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott carries the ball as under pressure from New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning scrambles out of the pocket under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys calls a play in the opening drive in the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the B.J. Goodson of the New York Giants in the first quarter of a game at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sacks New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field during warmups before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stands on the sideline watching play against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) New York Giants running back Paul Perkins carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles before throwing a pass in the first half of against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott motions to throw against the New York Giants during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence sacks New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning as defensive end Tyrone Crawford watches in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) (Credit: AP / Ron Jenkins) Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee celebrates with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence after Lawrence sacked New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, right rear, in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys calls a play during warmups before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Eli Manning talks with Brandon Marshall of the New York Giants before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) walks onto the field for warm ups before an NFL football game gains the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Eli Manning of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys smiles during warmups before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)