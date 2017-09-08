Odell Beckham Jr.’s status for Sunday has a new designation, but it does little to illuminate his availability in the opener against the Cowboys.

The Giants listed the wide receiver with a sprained ankle as “questionable” for the game on their final injury report of the week, which in layman’s terms is pretty much what he has been since he walked off the field with his injury on Aug. 21. In NFL injury report terms, questionable means the player has a 50-50 chance of participating in the game.

The Giants did not practice on Friday, but if they had, they projected that Beckham would not have done any work with the team.

“Thirteen is in there getting treatment,” McAdoo said on Friday morning. “We’ll see how he responds. He’s going to do all of his work with the training staff today and we’ll see how he responds. We have a chance for a launch day tomorrow.”

Launch day is the not-quite-full-speed workout the Giants hold on the day before they play games. The players go at 85 percent to fine-tune their plays and schemes. It’s a little more than a walk-through, a little less than a practice.

McAdoo did not say whether Beckham will participate in that event, nor does he have to on any league injury update.

“He’s doing everything he can to get himself well,” McAdoo said.

Beckham has until roughly 7 p.m. on Sunday to be cleared medically for the game. He is expected to travel with the team to Dallas at this point and he almost certainly will be on the field before the game testing out his ankle in some warmup drills. So far Beckham has only been seen by outsiders running in straight lines, but he said earlier this week he’s done some cutting.

While lining up for the opener without their best player would be deflating, McAdoo said he believes the Giants will be just fine with or without Beckham.

“I have confidence in the offense to perform at a high level with or without [Beckham],” he told the team’s website on Friday in his weekly interview. “I treat it as a medical decision. I take all of the drama out of it. I don’t worry too much about those things.”

For those who do, the wait for clarity continues.