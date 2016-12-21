200: Regular-season games played by Eli Manning when he steps on the field Thursday night against the Eagles for his 198th consecutive start. Manning’s first career game, in which he played in relief of Kurt Warner, also was in Philadelphia.
55: Receptions by Sterling Shepard, which would have been a franchise rookie record for wide receivers until two years ago when Odell Beckham Jr. shattered it with 91 in 2014. The only other rookie in Giants history with more catches was tight end Jeremy Shockey with 74 in 2002.
11: Combined win total of the four teams other than the Giants who have yet to score 30 points in a game this season. The Giants can match that total with a low-scoring victory against the Eagles on Thursday night.
1996: The last time the Giants played an entire season without a running back who had a 100-yard game. The Giants have yet to get an individual 100-yard rushing performance this season.
26: Straight possessions by opposing offenses during which the Giants have allowed one touchdown.
