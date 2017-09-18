Monday Night Football: Giants vs. Lions
The Giants fell to the Detroit Lions, 24-10, in a Week 2 Monday Night Football game on Sept. 18, 2017, at MerLife Stadium.
Tahir Whitehead of the Detroit Lions intercepts a pass in the first half intended for Evan Engram of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Orleans Darkwa of the New York Giants runs the ball in the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Evan Engram of the New York Giants hauls in a touchdown reception during the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
ADVERTISEMENT
Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants runs a reception in the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks to pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants looks on in the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Rhett Ellison of the New York Giants is tripped up on a run in the first half against Paul Worrilow of the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
Eric Ebron of the Detroit Lions hauls in a touchdown reception in the first half against Darian Thompson of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
2007 Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan acknowledge the crowd during a halftime ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
2007 Super Bowl Champion head coach Tom Coughlin and former player Michael Strahan acknowledge the crowd during a halftime ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
2007 Super Bowl Champion head coach Tom Coughlin acknowledge the crowd during a halftime ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
2007 Super Bowl Champion head coach Tom Coughlin and former player Michael Strahan acknowledge the crowd during a halftime ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
Eli Manning of the New York Giants is sacked in the first half by Jarrad Davis of the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
2007 Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan acknowledge the crowd during a halftime ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions scrambles out of the pocket against Romeo Okwara of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Kerry Wynn of the New York Giants celebrates with Curtis Grant after making a defensive play on the opening kickoff against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Eli Manning of the New York Giants is sacked by Haloti Ngata of the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Rhett Ellison of the New York Giants is tripped up by Paul Worrilow of the Detroit Lions after making a catch at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Amber Abdullah of the Detroit Lions runs the ball against New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions scrambles out of the pocket against Nat Berhe of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Marvin Jones Jr. of the Detroit Lions catches a touchdown in front of Eli Apple of the New York Giants in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Marvin Jones Jr. of the Detroit Lions catches a touchdown in front of Eli Apple of the New York Giants in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Marvin Jones Jr. of the Detroit Lions celebrates with Draren Fells after scoring a first quarter touchdown as Eli Apple of the New York Giants looks on at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is tackled by Darius Slay of the Detroit Lions after making a first-quarter catch at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Kerry Wynn of the New York Giants upends Mike James of the Detroit Lions during the opening kickoff at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Fans arrive for a game between the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
A fan takes a selfie as the 'G-Line' performs prior to a game between the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Fans arrive for a game between the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Fans arrive for a game between the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.