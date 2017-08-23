The Giants cut Michael Bowie, but they left the door open for a possible return if he is cleared of domestic violence charges.
“We have waived Michael Bowie,” general manager Jerry Reese said on Wednesday. “As we have already stated, we were made aware of this situation on Saturday. The league has started to gather more information. That process will continue. The outcome of that process will determine whether there is another opportunity here for Michael.”
The offensive lineman was charged on Friday with domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property for an incident that took place over the summer with his girlfriend. He turned himself in to Tulsa police on Monday and was released after posting $17,000 bond. He is due to appear in court for arraignment on Aug. 29.
The Giants also waived offensive lineman Corin Brooks and waived/injured wide receivers Darius Powe and Andrew Turzilli. To fill the four roster spots, the Giants signed wide receivers Marquis Bundy and C.J. Germany, and linemen Richard Levy and Matt Rotheram. Germany and Levy are both rookies. None of the four have ever appeared in an NFL game.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.