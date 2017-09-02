The former Stony Brook University tight end is now a former Giant.

Will Tye, who played on the Giants for two years and was a starter for them in 2016, was waived on Saturday as part of the team’s cutdown to a 53-man roster. Tye’s roster spot has been in question since the offseason when the Giants drastically upgraded the position with the addition of free agent Rhett Ellison and first-round pick Evan Engram.

“Whatever happens, I’ll be ready, that’s for sure,” Tye said on Thursday following his final preseason game for the Giants in which he caught four passes for 48 yards but also had a costly fumble.

Ultimately, the Giants kept four tight ends on their initial roster, holding on to Matt LaCosse and Jerell Adams as well. LaCosse seemed to be behind Tye on the depth chart until Thursday when he had five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns (plus no fumbles).

Tye was the only Giants player let go on Saturday who was a regular contributor to last year’s team.

“Will is a guy that played a lot of football for us and played well,” Ben McAdoo said. “That was a tough decision to make, but we feel we chose the best four for our football team moving forward. We’re excited to get going with those guys.”

Tye made his NFL debut in October 2015, becoming the first player from Stony Brook to make an active NFL roster and play in a game. Since then he has played in 29 regular-season games with 17 starts, catching 90 passes for 859 yards and four touchdowns. He finished third on the team last year with 48 receptions for 395 yards.

The move leaves Stony Brook University without an active NFL player for the first time since Oct. 3, 2015. Former Seawolves defensive end Victor Ochi is on injured reserve with the Titans after a knee injury this preseason.

Because he was waived, Tye can be claimed by any of the 31 other NFL teams by noon on Sunday. If he clears waivers, he will become a free agent.