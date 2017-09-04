The Giants are maintaining their position of indifference when it comes to the availability of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday night. On Monday, though, Ben McAdoo added a little spice to that disinterest.

Asked about adjusting the gameplan based on the outcome of Elliott’s appeal of his six-game suspension and who will be in the Dallas backfield, McAdoo noted: “All backs run the same when there is nowhere to run.”

In other words, it doesn’t matter who the Cowboys have, the Giants’ focus will be on stopping them.

“It doesn’t change our mindset of making a defensive hold and stopping the run,” Giants safety Landon Collins said of the opposing personnel.

Collins reiterated his feelings about Elliott’s suspension, which he voiced when the running back was first given his punishment almost a month ago.

“I’m hoping that his appeal goes through,” Collins said of wanting Elliott to be on the field. “He’s a great player, an exciting player, and I love to play against the best players. If not, we’re going to see him in the second game [against Dallas] and we’ll keep working on whoever they’ve got and work them throughout the game.”