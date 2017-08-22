The Giants have not made any decisions regarding the future of Michael Bowie on the team.

The backup offensive lineman was charged on Friday with domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property for an incident that took place over the summer with his girlfriend. He turned himself in to Tulsa police on Monday and was released after posting $17,000 bond.

Bowie did not travel with the team to Cleveland for Monday’s game and Tuesday was the players’ day off so he was not with the team. Ben McAdoo could not say whether Bowie will rejoin the team on Wednesday when they return to practice.

“I don’t expect anything at this point,” McAdoo said. “We’ll see what the information is that we gather. I need more information from the other side of the building (the front office). They’re working hard right now to get all the information, all the details, so we have all the information before any decision is made.”

Bowie is due to appear in court in Tulsa on Aug. 29 for arraignment.

“The other side of the building is still working through the details of it, still trying to get as much information as they can at this point,” McAdoo said. “They’re going to keep me posted as we go.”