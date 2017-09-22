The Giants have listed linebackers B.J. Goodson (shin) and J.T. Thomas (groin) and offensive tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) as out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) and tight end Evan Engram (concussion) are questionable.

Coach Ben McAdoo said Friday morning that Engram still is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. As for Jenkins, he has not participated in practice this week, something that McAdoo said was part of the plan going into the week.

“We didn’t feel he was able to go with that type of load and that type of practice,” McAdoo said.

The plan now is to see how Jenkins looks on the field Saturday, and if he is able to “have some productivity” he would become a game-day decision.

Not on the injury report at all: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle).

Linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) has been fully cleared to play, McAdoo said.

Asked how his veteran leadership has handled the practice week after the team fell to 0-2 to start the season, the coach said, “I think it’s been outstanding. We have talented men of integrity in the locker room . . . It’s been great to see. They haven’t flinched.”

McAdoo has not said whether he will give up playcalling duties this week, but he suggested more is made of that than should be.

“Playcalling is a part of the week; it’s not just one guy pulling plays out of a hat,” he said. “There are a lot of people who have their hand in playcalling. One guy spits the play out to the quarterback, but a lot goes into that. It’s not just one guy showing up on game day calling plays.”