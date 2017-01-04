Brett Favre went to the playoffs 11 times with the Green Bay Packers and won it all in Super Bowl XXXI. He knows a good Packers team when he sees one.

The Hall of Famer says this year’s team falls in that group.

Favre called the Packers the team to beat in the NFC during his weekly SiriusXM Radio show on Tuesday, five days before Sunday’s wild-card game against the Giants.

“I’m just sitting here thinking off the top of my head, no one has stopped the Packers yet, have they?” Favre said. “Maybe the Packers have stopped themselves, but I don’t believe that anyone has really shut down the Packers yet, and I don’t think they will.”

The Packers rebounded from a 4-6 start, winning their final six games to finish atop the NFC North for the sixth time in seven seasons. They’re the No. 4 seed in the NFC, behind No. 1 Dallas Cowboys, No. 2 Atlanta Falcons and No. 3 Seattle Seahawks.

“Not taking anything away from the Giants, not taking anything away from Atlanta and the Cowboys and so on and so forth, I just feel like within the Packers organization Mike McCarthy may be saying, ‘Hey we got to improve here, we got to improve there,’ of course coaches are going to say that,” Favre said. “I feel like, collectively speaking, they’re as close to hitting on all cylinders as possible.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Those cylinders are firing in large part because of Aaron Rodgers, who has been playing at a near-MVP level over the past few months. He has thrown for 2,018 yards, 18 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers’ last seven games. Rodgers finished the season with 4,428 yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“They’re super productive on offense,” Favre said. “Aaron obviously is playing great.”

The Packers also have benefited from a defense that has forced 15 turnovers and allowed just over 18 points per game during the team’s six-game win streak.

Giants videos

“They have an opportunistic defense who is extremely well-coached,” Favre said. “Maybe they give up a few plays, but they’re going to create a bunch, too.”