Hair-braiding session with Giants safety Landon Collins
advertisement | advertise on newsday
Giants safety and breakout star Landon Collins had his hair braided at his home in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Collins has his hair braided as a ritual before game day. (Credit: Newsday / Chris Ware)
Married but on opposite sides for Giants - Packers game Watch: OBJ goes undercover as Lyft driver Clemson, Alabama prepare for CFP title game Go one-on-one with Brentwood's Ty'Zhea Hawkins Bengals' Jones Says Sorry, Didn't Deserve Arrest Giants excited, looking for a win in Green Bay Giants confident heading into matchup vs. Packers NHL highlights: Sabres 4, Rangers 1 'Pacman' Jones Faces Assault Charges How St. John's will approach Creighton Mets' Steven Matz holds baseball camp at Ward Melville NBA highlights: Magic 115, Knicks 103
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.