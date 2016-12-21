History of the Giants-Eagles rivalry

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) NOV. 20, 1960: THE HIT

Linebacker Chuck Bednarik, an offseason concrete salesman nicknamed “Concrete Charlie”, knocked out Giants halfback Frank Gifford with a hit during the Eagles’ 17-10 win at Yankee Stadium. Gifford missed the rest of the year and retired in 1961, though he un-retired the following season, making his comeback as a wide receiver.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) NOV. 19, 1978: THE MIRACLE AT THE MEADOWLANDS

The Giants only had to take a knee with 20 seconds remaining to seal a five-point victory at Giants Stadium. But offensive coordinator Bob Gibson called a running play and the ensuing handoff between quarterback Joe Pisarcik and fullback Larry Csonka was fumbled. Eagles cornerback Herm Edwards recovered the ball and returned it for the go-ahead touchdown in a 19-17 win.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) DEC. 27, 1981: GIANT MISMATCH

The Eagles had reached the Super Bowl (and lost) the prior season. The Giants hadn’t made the playoffs since 1963. But the Giants jumped out to a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-7 lead at halftime of this NFC wild card game. The Eagles managed a couple of second-half scores, but the Giants hung on for the 27-21 win. Giants quarterback Scott Brunner was just 9-for-14 for 96 yards but threw three touchdowns.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) NOV. 20, 1988: HEAD-TO-HEAD

Lineman Clyde Simmons returned Luis Zendejas’ blocked field goal 15 yards to give the Eagles a 23-17 overtime win at Giants Stadium. Cris Carter scored on a fumble return to tie the score at 17 for the Eagles in the fourth quarter. Both teams finished the season 10-6, but the Eagles won the division because of two head-to-head wins over the Giants.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) FEB. 14, 2000: RUNYAN VS. STRAHAN BEGINS

The Eagles signed offensive tackle Jon Runyan from Tennessee in part to keep the Giants’ Michael Strahan away from franchise quarterback Donovan McNabb. Runyan and Strahan developed an on-field hatred for one another over the next few seasons. In 2001 when Strahan set the NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks, 5.5 of them came against the Eagles. The two later became friends, with Strahan mentioning Runyan, who was in attendance, during his Hall of Fame speech. Strahan said Runyan’s presence in Philadelphia helped him become more of a student of the game.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) JAN. 7, 2001: THE SEHORN INTERCEPTION

The Giants went 3-0 vs. the Eagles during the 2000 season, beating them twice during the regular season before New York’s 20-10 win in the divisional round of the playoffs. Ron Dixon returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, but it Jason Sehorn’s juggling interception that fans will remember. Sehorn dove in front of receiver Torrance Small, bobbled Donovan McNabb’s pass, then tipped it into the air twice before catching it and popping up to his feet to return it 32 yards for the score and a 17-0 lead with 1:40 left in the first half. The Eagles scored their first touchdown with 1:56 left in the fourth.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) OCT. 19, 2003: WESTBROOK WINS IT

Brian Westbrook returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 1:16 left to give the Eagles a 14-10 win at Giants Stadium. Philadelphia led 7-0 after Westbrook’s 6-yard run with 3:14 left in the first quarter. But the Giants took a three-point lead after Brett Conway’s 39-yard field goal in the second quarter and Jeremy Shockey’s 1-yard touchdown pass from Kerry Collins in the third.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) JAN. 7, 2007: WILD WILD CARD

David Akers capped a 10-play drive that last 5:04 with a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give the Eagles a 23-20 win in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field. The Giants trailed, 20-10, heading into the fourth quarter. Jay Feely’s 24-yard field goal with 14:50 left cut the deficit to seven, and the Giants tied the score on Plaxico Burress’ 11-yard catch from Eli Manning with 5:04 left.

(Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson) (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson) JAN. 11, 2009: SECOND-HALF SLIDE

The Giants were 1-1 vs. the Eagles during the regular season but finished 12-4 to win the NFC East. John Carney’s 36-yard field goal with 12:33 left in the third gave the Giants an 11-10 lead, but the Eagles responded with 13 unanswered points to win the divisional playoff game, 23-11. David Akers kicked a pair of field goals for Philadelphia in the final half and Brent Celek caught a 1-yard pass from Donovan McNabb during the comeback.