Eli Manning and Ben McAdoo have not yet discussed how much action the quarterback will see in Friday’s preseason opener against the Steelers. If last season is any indication, though, Manning’s stint on the field will be shorter than the conversation that determines it.

In fact, there seems to be a good chance Manning won’t play at all. He sat out last year’s preseason opener and the Giants have made a point of monitoring and adjusting Manning’s workload this summer.

Manning seems fine with that.

“I think I got enough action over the last 14 years to be ready for the season,” he said on Monday.

Last year was Manning’s first with McAdoo as head coach, so it did take some getting used to. Manning did not appear in the first or fourth preseason game and played sparingly in the second. Some pointed to that lack of action when the offense struggled throughout the regular season, but Manning said his number of preseason snaps had nothing to do with the regular season.

“Whatever coach wants to do and thinks is best for me and the team I’m going to do,” Manning said. “In the first preseason game you might take six or seven snaps so it’s not going to make a difference in that upcoming season. You get enough reps in practice, enough reps in the second and third [preseason games], and obviously you have 13 other years of preseason and regular season.”