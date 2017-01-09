HIGHLIGHTS Led expansion Jacksonville from 1995-2002

Jaguars hire Doug Marrone as coach

Tom Coughlin, who took the Jaguars to two AFC Championship Games as their first coach and led the Giants to two Super Bowl championships in 12 seasons, is back in Jacksonville.

Coughlin has agreed to become the team’s vice president of football operations after spending the 2016 season in the NFL’s operations department, the Jaguars confirmed. Coughlin, 70, parted ways with the Giants last January and was succeeded by Ben McAdoo, who led the Giants to an 11-5 record and a wild-card playoff berth.

The Jaguars also said they have hired Doug Marrone as coach. Marrone, coach of the Bills in 2013 and 2014, was the Jaguars’ assistant head coach/offensive line under Gus Bradley, who was fired last month after compiling a 14-48 record.

The team is expected to announce the hirings later this week. ESPN first reported the news.

Marrone, who interviewed with the Jets in 2015 after they replaced Rex Ryan, also spoke with the Rams and 49ers after serving as the Jaguars’ interim coach the final two games of the season. The Jaguars went 1-1.

The Jaguars also interviewed Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Marrone was 15-17 with the Bills before opting out of his contract because of concerns about organizational issues under recently approved owners Terry and Kim Pegula, who purchased the team from the estate of the late Ralph Wilson. Marrone coached Syracuse from 2009-12, compiling a 25-25 record.

Coughlin coached the expansion Jaguars from 1995-2002, with a record of 68-60.