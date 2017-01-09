Tom Coughlin reportedly is heading back to Jacksonville.
The former Jaguars and Giants head coach has been hired as the Jags’ executive vice president of football operations, according to multiple reports.
Coughlin coached the Jaguars from 1995 to 2002 and went 68-60 before leading the Giants to two Super Bowl titles in 12 seasons in New York. Coughlin stepped down as the Giants’ head coach after going 6-10 in the 2015 season.
Coughlin had reportedly interviewed for the Jaguars’ head coaching job in December.
According to multiple reports earlier Monday, the Jaguars hired Doug Marrone, who served as interim coach the last two games of the season, as their new head coach to replace Gus Bradley.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.