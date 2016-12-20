A day after he underwent tests to see if he had suffered any organ damage, Janoris Jenkins was back on the practice field with his teammates. The cornerback was limited, but he was able to “move around.” His availability for Thursday night against the Eagles, though, remains up in the air.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling all right,” he said. “I’m just focused on getting better every day and we’ll see what happens.”

Jenkins suffered a bruised back when he was kneed by teammate Trevin Wade while making a second-quarter tackle against the Lions.

“I was scared,” he admitted, “but I’m glad that it wasn’t anything serious and I’m glad that I got the result that I got [from the tests].”

He has yet to run at full speed, though, and while the Giants will be playing to clinch a playoff spot they are certain to have bigger more important games ahead. Couple that with a short week of physical preparations and it’s unlikely Jenkins will face the Eagles.

“He’s a veteran player who’s played a lot of football, so he’ll have some input in it,” Ben McAdoo said. “But it’s ultimately a medical decision.”

Vereen, Nassib on IR

The Giants put RB Shane Vereen (triceps) and QB Ryan Nassib (elbow) on injured reserve on Tuesday as both will require surgery. Vereen went on IR after Week 3 with the same injury and was designated to return. After appearing in two games, though, he reinjured the muscle on Sunday against the Lions.

The Giants promoted rookie LB Ishaq Williams from the practice squad and signed RB George Winn, who had been on the practice squad earlier this season, to take their place on the active roster.

Giant steps

The Giants practiced in their “Color Rush” throwback helmets which they’ll wear on Thursday night. Instead of the usual “NY” logo on the side, there are new decals that spell out “GIANTS” just as the helmets appeared from 1976-1999 . . . DE Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) was the only Giant who did not participate in the light practice. LB Jonathan Casillas (knee), OL Marshall Newhouse (shoulder), LS Zak DeOssie (hamstring), LB Keenan Robinson (shoulder), S Nat Berhe (concussion) and OT Will Beatty (leg) were limited.