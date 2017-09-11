ARLINGTON, Texas — Dez Bryant caught only two passes and was hounded throughout the game by cornerback Janoris Jenkins. But unlike last year, when he was contained in games against the Giants, Bryant was able to come away from Sunday’s matchup between two of the NFC East’s top players with a much better disposition.

“It was fun. it’s always fun,” Bryant said of playing against Jenkins, a duel that included plenty of grabbing and shoving during and after the plays, and lots of talking and yapping between the two Pro Bowlers. “I’m looking forward to playing him again.”

Bryant was held to two catches for 18 yards in the two games they played in 2016. During the offseason, they exchanged trash talk through social media, too, which brought a brighter spotlight to the budding rivalry.

Jenkins seemed to get the better of Sunday night’s matchup as Bryant was targeted nine times and had only the two receptions. But one of them went for 35 yards, and there also was a pass-interference penalty against Jenkins that cost the Giants 21 yards. That gave the Cowboys the ball at the 15 and helped set up the only touchdown of the game two plays later.

Jenkins, who had ducked the media last week, said after the game that he had “no comment” to a half-dozen questions about playing Bryant and about the overall defensive effort.

In the other locker room, Bryant was much more talkative.

“I feel like he got lucky tonight,” Bryant said of Jenkins’ plays, including a breakup on a fade pass in the end zone. “He caught some big breaks and that’s how it goes. We got the W.”