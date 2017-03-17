The Giants reportedly have locked up their franchise pass-rusher.
The Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul agreed to terms on a four-year contract, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Friday.
The money in the deal was not immediately known, but the extension presumably clears some salry cap space for the Giants. The team had placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pierre-Paul earlier this month. The tag was worth a fully-guaranteed $16.934 million, leaving the Giants with just $4.4 million in salary cap space. An extension theoretically would spread out the bonuses over the life of the contract.
Pierre-Paul had 53 combined tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in 12 games in 2016, his first full season back from the hand injury he suffered in July, 2015. He missed the final four games of the regular season and the playoff game loss to the Packers with a core muscle injury that required surgery.
With Tom Rock
