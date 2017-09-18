Jason Pierre-Paul insisted there is no danger of the Giants locker room splitting, not after one loss. While it is easy to imagine a scenario in which the defense grows increasingly frustrated by the lack of production by the offense, a trend that seems to be continuing this season from last, Pierre-Paul said he is confident the team will stick together.

There is one way to assure that, of course.

“At the end of the day, they have to go out there and execute,” Pierre-Paul said of the offense. “They have to execute. We can’t play for them as a defense.”

Over the years there have been plenty of seasons in which the Giants were stronger on one side than the other. Just two seasons ago it was the defense that could never seem to stop an opponent while the offense flourished.

While Pierre-Paul correctly noted that the defense cannot play for the offense, he did say that it can help.

“Even if the offense does end up turning it over or whatever, it’s our job to give the ball back to them,” he said. “However way we do that, creating turnovers – we had zero last week – that’ll change the whole game. Six points [on a defensive touchdown], that’ll change the whole game. We have to do a better job on defense and that’s what we’re striving for this week.”

“It’s only Game Two,” he said. “First game, win or lose, is to prove what you can do, but the second game is definitely to see what you got. It’s a big week.”