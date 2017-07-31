Not Eli Manning. Not Odell Beckham Jr. Not even Brandon Marshall.

Nope, the Giants player who will appear in this year’s opening act for Sunday Night Football on NBC is Jason Pierre-Paul.

He and nine other NFL players will join Carrie Underwood for her performance of “Oh, Sunday Night,” the opening theme for the broadcast (the song is set to the music of “Somethin’ Bad,” a song by Underwood and Miranda Lambert).

The Giants and Cowboys will kick off the season in the prime-time slot on Sept. 10 in Dallas. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also will be in the opening.

The only team with multiple players in the opening is the Raiders, who are represented by quarterback Derek Carr and linebacker Khalil Mack. The Raiders are scheduled to play on Sunday night three times this season.

Other players in the extravaganza, which was filmed in June in California, will be Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.

According to NBC, that list of players “have accounted for 30 Pro Bowl selections, four Super Bowl rings, and six first-round draft picks.”

JPP accounts for at least one of each of those.

The opening officially debuts on Sept. 10, but NBC said it will air a “sneak preview” of it during the 49ers-Vikings preseason game it broadcasts on Aug. 27.