Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul missed the final four games last season with what was described as a sports hernia. As it turned out, the injury was far more complicated.

Pierre-Paul divulged Thursday that the surgery he underwent last December repaired four different injuries.

“I had two abdominal surgeries and two groin surgeries,” the 28-year-old Pierre-Paul told reporters at the Giants’ training facility, where they have begun their off-season conditioning program. “Four things in one surgery.”

Pierre-Paul is still rehabbing from the injury, and wouldn’t say whether he will be ready for the start of training camp.

“I’m walking. I’m running, I’m here in OTA’s (organized team activities), participating in every activity they have,” Pierre-Paul said. “I’m ok.”

Pierre-Paul, who signed a four-year, $62 million contract in March after being designated as the Giants’ franchise player, said he has dropped his weight from 275 pounds last year to 265. He was 290 as a rookie in 2010.

“You get older, you can’t stay the same,” he said of the weight reduction. “You can’t eat the same. You have to change things to get better.”

Told that Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan also dropped weight later in his career, Pierre-Paul said, “I didn’t know that. I guess I’m doing the right thing.”

Pierre-Paul said he feels very good about this year’s team.

“If we put in the work, be consistent, do what the coaches tell us, we have a very big chance of getting to the Super Bowl,” he said. “That’s the goal. Hard work beats talent, and I live by that. You put in the work, you should get to the playoffs. We’re going to put in the work this year, try to get that fifth (Super Bowl) trophy in the case.”