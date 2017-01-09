Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 16° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GiantsSportsFootball

    Jason Pierre-Paul wants a long-term deal

    A day after getting knocked out of the

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    January 9, 2017 5:43 PM

    A day after getting knocked out of the playoffs vs. the Packers, Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul talked about his future with the team. (Credit: Big Blue Entertainment)

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.