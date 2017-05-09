John Mara is not handing the keys to the franchise to Davis Webb. At least not yet.

On Tuesday the Giants co-owner told “The Rich Eisen Show” that it is “a little too premature to be anointing this guy as the heir apparent to Eli [Manning].”

The Giants selected Webb in the third round of last month’s draft, and Mara said he approved of the selection.

“I am in the room and I do give the final approval to everybody that we take,” Mara said. “But I was hoping that we would take a quarterback at some point. I’ve always held the belief that you could never draft too many of them.”

The Giants now have four: Manning, who is 36, along with Webb, last year’s backup Josh Johnson, and former Jet Geno Smith. Webb, because of where he was drafted, was seen by many as the eventual replacement for Manning.

“He hasn’t set foot on the field yet,” Mara said of Webb. “He has a lot of talent and we’re looking forward to seeing what we’ve got when he gets here. But let’s not, as Bill Parcells used to say, let’s not get his bust ready for Canton just yet.”

Webb very well could be the future franchise quarterback for the Giants, and Mara is aware of that. He’s just got to earn the title.

“He’s a talented guy but let’s let him get on the field and let’s let him play in the preseason and develop,” Mara said. “If he’s the successor, that’s great, but if not, then we’ll find somebody else.”