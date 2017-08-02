Josh Johnson’s goal is to have as much mastery of the offense as Eli Manning. But he also believes he can add more to it.

“I mean, obviously, the first part is you want to do it just as well as 10,” said Johnson, who is competing with Geno Smith for the backup quarterback job. “He’s been doing it for a long time. Doing it the right way. So, you can learn a lot there. But, having athleticism and being able to correct plays and make plays on my own, that’s an added advantage and more stress on the defense as well.”

The Giants have two such backup quarterbacks who can bring that element to the field. No one would argue that they have a starting quarterback who does.

Johnson, who was with the Giants during the regular season last year, has a bit of a leg up in the battle for backup. Although his main job last year was to run opposing teams’ systems on the scout team in practices, Johnson was at least around the team and familiar with the offense. He was not with the Giants last year in training camp, however, so this is really his first time using the playbook.

“I’m trying to be as good as ‘10’ at it,” Johnson said. “If something happens to ‘10,’ that’s what you have to show the team that you could be able to handle the ship. So, everything that ‘10’ is doing out there [I’m] just trying to gain command of it . . . Just getting a lot more comfortable with it and making the offense what I would like to do with it. I’m enjoying that part of it.”