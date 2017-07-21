Landon Collins and Dak Prescott have a difference of opinion.

While the Cowboys’ second-year quarterback said last week that his team would win a second straight NFC East title, a feat that would give Dallas three of the last four crowns, Collins strongly disputed that prediction.

“I highly doubt that,” the Giants safety said on Friday while hosting the Landon Collins Football ProCamp in Wayne, New Jersey. “They do not control the East. That’s over with. We’re going to make a run for it. They’re not going to win it, I can tell you that much. We definitely want to take over.”

The Giants haven’t won a division title since 2011, but they are coming off a season in which they won 11 games and made the playoffs for the first time since that 2011 Super Bowl run. They have also added wide receiver Brandon Marshall and first-round pick Evan Engram, a tight end, and have most of their defense returning.

“Our offense has all the keys that we need now,” Collins said. “Defensive-wise too. I mean, we have everything now. All we have to do is put it together, make a brotherhood out of it and just trust in one another. I think we’re unstoppable from that point on.”

They’ll find out quickly. The Giants open the season against the Cowboys in Dallas on Sept. 10. The Giants beat the Cowboys twice last season, even though Dallas won the division.

Collins has never been bashful about making such predictions. And more often than not they tend to prove true. Last summer, for instance, he attended a camp hosted by Seattle safety Earl Thomas. The All-Pro Seahawk encouraged the group of young, mostly unproven safeties to come after him and aim to take his unofficial crown as the best in the game. When Thomas asked who would do that, it was Collins who raised his hand.

This summer he returned to the Thomas camp as an All-Pro player, one of the rising stars in the NFL, and a potential candidate for defensive player of the year. While he did not put himself ahead of Thomas based on Thomas’ longer resume of successful seasons, Collins thinks one day he will eclipse the standard and wear a gold Hall of Fame jacket.

Which brings us back to the Cowboys, Collins’ clapback at Dak, and his insistence that the Giants will rule the division.

“I’m not scared to say any of those words,” Collins said, “because my team, my guys, our organization backs it up every time.”