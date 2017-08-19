Look out, Cleveland. Landon Collins is coming to town.

And just because it’s the second preseason game, don’t expect the All-Pro safety to be on cruise control Monday night against the Browns. For Collins, there is no such thing.

“When I’m the field, it’s going to be full speed,” Collins said on Saturday. “I don’t know any other speed. If I don’t go to the speed that I’m determined to, I just feel like I’m sluggish. So, there’s only one speed for me.”

Collins demonstrated that last week against the Steelers. He played just 10 defensive snaps but had a team-high five tackles, including one for a loss. He was flying around the field like it was a playoff game.

Collins said teammates were giving him a hard time for playing so hard in a preseason game — “They were like, ‘Bro, what are you doing out there trying to hit people like that?’ ” — but part of the reason he does it is to protect himself.

“If they put their shoulders on me, I feel like I’m going to get hurt and I can’t let them just bully me,” he said of opposing players. “But at the same time I’ve just got to go full speed. It’s just my nature. I can’t see anything else other than doing that.”

Expectations aren’t always very high in early preseason contests. “We had 11 guys on the field for each play, and that’s easier said than done in the first preseason game,” Ben McAdoo said on Saturday. As they go into Monday’s second game, they’d like to build on that.

“We want to stack some successes with the way game management went last week,” McAdoo said. “Keep continuing to build. Go good to great on defense. Offense, be more productive. We’re going to have everybody in the mix there. And on special teams continue to improve.”

While most of the attention will be paid to how the starting units function, the rest of the game will be important too.

“We want to take a good look at some guys in the middle and on the bottom end of the roster,” McAdoo said, “give some guys who are competing for spots and jobs an opportunity to prove themselves.”

Hopefully, if all goes well, 11 at a time.

The Giants play the Bucs in Week 4, which means they’ll have three games worth of regular season game film to break down before that meeting. But for now, they also have some interesting insight into the opponent as well.

The Bucs are on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer, and while most of the scenes that air are filled with drama and tension, there is also plenty of football. Plenty of behind-the-scenes football. Football talk and football action.

Is that the sort of thing that an opponent like the Giants can study to glean information?

“We have a lot of HBO fans in the building,” Ben McAdoo said. “I’m sure we’ll have a couple of breakdowns on them. And on ‘Game of Thrones.’ ”

WRs Darius Powe and Dwayne Harris will not play in Monday’s game, McAdoo said. CB Eli Apple is questionable . . . McAdoo said LB J.T. Thomas is making progress coming off ACL surgery, but he has not participated in any team drills since being cleared from PUP earlier this week . . . McAdoo said he would like to see all four of the quarterbacks get playing time on Monday. He would not say who will be the second quarterback behind starter Eli Manning.