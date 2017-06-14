Steve Spagnuolo would like to see Landon Collins lose some weight. Not everyone in his household is on board with that plan.

Maria Spagnuolo, the wife of the Giants’ defensive coordinator, has a habit of baking and cooking for the players and having her husband bring the goodies into the building. This week, for instance, she made some banana pudding.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I had two of them,” Collins said on Wednesday. “I tried to take the pan. I was kind of looking around and (Ben) McAdoo was kind of looking at me.”

Had he taken the whole pan of pudding, he likely would have had more trouble getting down to the weight he hopes to be for this season. He’s currently at about 220 pounds. Last year he played at around 215. This season he’d like to get to 210. That’s a weight he hasn’t been at since his freshman year in college, but he believes it will help him “fly around” the field.

“Last year he did a really good job, he kept it under the max level he was supposed to have, he did it every week,” Spagnuolo said of Collins’ weight. “I expect him to do the same thing this year. In the offseason he’ll probably tell you he’s a little heavier than he wants to be, but he’ll be fine by the time he comes back (to training camp).”

He should be. He won’t have Mrs. Spags’ cooking to ruin him.