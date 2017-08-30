The Giants have four players on the roster from the 2011 Super Bowl-winning team, but they are getting perilously close to being down to three.

Mark Herzlich, who earned his ring as a rookie on that squad, has been unable to practice for the last few weeks because of what initially was diagnosed as a stinger in his neck. His place on the 53-man roster could be in jeopardy.

“Mark has to get healthy right now, that needs to be his focus,” Ben McAdoo said this week when asked about Herzlich’s status with cutdowns approaching on Saturday.

When the option of placing Herzlich on injured reserve was broached, McAdoo said: “It’s early. We haven’t had those discussions at this point.”

They could soon. If the Giants think Herzlich may recover by mid-season, they would have to put him on the initial 53-man roster and then put him on injured reserve to be eligible to come off it later in the year. If he is placed on injured reserve before then, his season – and perhaps his career -- will be over. Herzlich has not been made available to the media in recent days.

Herzlich, 30, is a valuable, versatile player for the Giants. He is a key special teams player and backs up at linebacker. Those roles, though, could be filled by a seemingly healthy J.T. Thomas, who is coming off a torn ACL. Herzlich also dabbled in some offensive roles this summer, lining up at fullback and tight end in early practices.

But he has not appeared in any preseason games this summer and is not expected to be cleared to participate in Thursday’s finale against the Patriots.