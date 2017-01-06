Married but on opposite sides for Giants - Packers game
advertisement | advertise on newsday
He roots for the Giants. She roots for the Packers. JR and Jennifer Angelo are hardcore football fans. Sunday's playoff game between the two teams will be tense at their house. They talked about the rivalry Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at their home in Miller Place. (Credit: Newsday / Chuck Fadely)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.