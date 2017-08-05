It may be Hall of Fame weekend in Canton, but Saturday was also Hall of Fame day in East Rutherford.

Michael Strahan, enshrined in 2014 and the most recent gold jacket recipient for the Giants, was at the team’s training camp practice and even delivered a post-workout speech to rally the current players.

“He talked about the love of the game, he talked about the pride in the Giants organization, and about how his team, the team that he was on, is connected to the team that we have here today,” Ben McAdoo said of the animated address by Strahan. “[He spoke about] what a special place this is and don’t have any regrets. Make sure you get everything you can out of camp and have no regrets moving forward.”

Strahan, who played for the Giants from 1993 to 2007, made a particular impression on the younger players who have not had much opportunity to be around him.

“It’s crazy seeing legends all around,” rookie defensive end Avery Moss said, talking about this experience as well as meeting Justin Tuck earlier this offseason. “These are people we grew up hearing about and watching. They’re walking legends. It’s dope seeing all that kind of stuff.”

Shepard takes it slow

A day after verbally downplaying the effects of his ankle injury, WR Sterling Shepard was on the field Saturday to physically do the same. Shepard did not run full speed, but he was able to stretch with the team and then work on the side where he jogged and a decent clip, made some cuts, and caught passes with a trainer. Shepard is still considered day-to-day after rolling his ankle on Wednesday, but it appeared as if the day he returns to action is pretty close.

Giants steps

Giants had their longest and most physically demanding practice of training camp on Saturday, and McAdoo was pleased with what he saw. “It’s one of our better days, yes,” he said. He was particularly happy with the temp of the practice, which wrapped up seven minutes ahead of schedule (and that included Strahan’s speech which lasted about three or four minutes) . . . DE Devin Taylor participated in team drills for the first time since a leg injury sidelined him for most of the past week . . . McAdoo said that QB Geno Smith took a step forward in Saturday’s practice but still has room to improve. “I think he definitely is very accurate with the football,” McAdoo said. “I think he’s still learning.”