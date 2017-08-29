The Giants had a Mini Mac Attack after practice on Tuesday.

Peter Costigan, the 12-year-old from outside Philadelphia who caught the focus of TV cameras last season when he dressed up as Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for the game in Washington — an outfit complete with sunglasses, mustache and oversized play-calling sheet — visited the team and got to spend some time with the inspiration for his look. McAdoo posed for a few pictures and videos with Costigan and his family and accepted a sign that Costigan had printed for the team.

“We’ll put that up,” McAdoo said of the placard that had one of McAdoo’s soundbites: “We gotta get greater at getting great.”

Coach Mac got on me today!!! 😫 pic.twitter.com/yjJLP3SZw2 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshall) August 29, 2017

Costigan got to mingle with players while raising awareness for Natural High, a charity that promotes healthy living and tries to prevent the abuse of alcohol and drugs by youth. He interviewed rookie tight end Evan Engram and even yelled at wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

“Coach Mac got on me today!” Marshall posted on Twitter with a picture of Costigan pretending to scold him.

Of course, Costigan had to change his look from the original getup that first gained him a measure of fame last season. He, like the real McAdoo, altered his hairstyle and wore it in a slicked-back fashion.

Unlike the coach, though, Costigan said the McAdoo ’do is only for when he is in costume.