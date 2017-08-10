Mykkele Thompson, a fifth-round draft pick in 2015, was waived/injured by the Giants on Thursday to end his injury-riddled career with the team.
Thompson missed his entire rookie season after he tore his Achilles tendon in the preseason opener two years ago. He came back last year and appeared in one game, Week 2 against the Saints, when he injured his foot and was placed on injured reserve.
He switched from safety to cornerback this offseason — Ben McAdoo said it was to improve his chances of making the roster — but suffered a quad injury in training camp this week.
The Giants signed rookie linebacker Jimmy Herman to take Thompson’s place on the roster. Herman, who played at Purdue, was at the Giants’ rookie minicamp as a tryout in May.
