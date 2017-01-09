Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 16° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GiantsSportsFootball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul speaks (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Giants clean out lockers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Giants cleaned out their lockers at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, just a day after their season came to an end with a defeat in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

    New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul cleans
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants tight end Larry Donnell talks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants tight end Larry Donnell talks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham's locker
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham's locker is seen at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and running
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and running back Rashad Jennings talk in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants tight end Larry Donnell talks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants tight end Larry Donnell talks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple cleans out
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Will Tye clean out their lockers at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa cleans
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard cleans
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison cleans
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison looks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison looks on in front of his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants outside linebacker Devon Kennard talks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants outside linebacker Devon Kennard talks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings answers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul cleans
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants tight end Will Tye cleans
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants tight end Will Tye cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple cleans out
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson cleans out
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    New York Giants outside linebacker Devon Kennard talks Giants are optimistic despite finish

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.