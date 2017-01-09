Giants clean out lockers

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants tight end Larry Donnell talks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham's locker is seen at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and running back Rashad Jennings talk in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants tight end Larry Donnell talks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Will Tye clean out their lockers at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon answers questions from reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison looks on in front of his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants outside linebacker Devon Kennard talks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings answers questions from reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants tight end Will Tye cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple cleans out his locker at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks to reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters in the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants wrap up their season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE