    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the football during practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    Giants practice for wild-card game vs. Packers


    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Giants practiced on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2016, at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and teammates warm up at the start of practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    New York Giants guard John Jerry (77) and
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants guard John Jerry (77) and teammates warm up during practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) and
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) and teammates gather for a drill during practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    New York Giants offensive guard Justin Pugh (67)
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants offensive guard Justin Pugh (67) and teammates warm up at the start of practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

