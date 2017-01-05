Subscribe
    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning reacts in (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning reacts in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, right, after throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Hakeem Nicks during the first the first half of an NFL divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Giants vs. Packers playoff history

    Updated
    By

    The Giants and the Packers have met seven times in the playoffs, with the Packers holding a 4-3 edge. Here is a look back at each playoff game between the two teams.

    Dec. 11, 1938

    NFL Championship At Polo Grounds Giants won, 23-17
    (Credit: AP)

    NFL Championship

    At Polo Grounds

    Giants won, 23-17

    Dec. 10, 1939

    NFL Championship At State Fair Grounds Packers won,
    (Credit: AP)

    NFL Championship

    At State Fair Grounds

    Packers won, 27-0

    Dec. 17, 1944

    NFL Championship At Polo Grounds Packers won, 14-7
    (Credit: AP)

    NFL Championship

    At Polo Grounds Packers won, 14-7

    Dec. 31, 1961

    NFL Championship At New City Stadium Packers won,
    (Credit: AP)

    NFL Championship

    At New City Stadium

    Packers won, 37-0

    Dec. 30, 1962

    NFL Championship At Yankee Stadium Packers won, 16-7
    (Credit: AP / Anonymous)

    NFL Championship

    At Yankee Stadium

    Packers won, 16-7

    Jan. 20, 2008

    NFC Championship At Lambeau Field Giants won, 23-20
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    NFC Championship

    At Lambeau Field

    Giants won, 23-20 (OT)

    Jan. 15, 2012

    Divisional round At Lambeau Field Giants won, 37-20
    (Credit: AP / Jeffrey Phelps)

    Divisional round

    At Lambeau Field

    Giants won, 37-20

    Comments

