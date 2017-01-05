Giants vs. Packers playoff history
The Giants and the Packers have met seven times in the playoffs, with the Packers holding a 4-3 edge. Here is a look back at each playoff game between the two teams.
Dec. 11, 1938(Credit: AP)
NFL Championship
At Polo Grounds
Giants won, 23-17
Dec. 10, 1939(Credit: AP)
NFL Championship
At State Fair Grounds
Packers won, 27-0
Dec. 17, 1944(Credit: AP)
NFL Championship
At Polo Grounds
Dec. 31, 1961(Credit: AP)
NFL Championship
At New City Stadium
Packers won, 37-0
Dec. 30, 1962(Credit: AP / Anonymous)
NFL Championship
At Yankee Stadium
Packers won, 16-7
Jan. 20, 2008(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
NFC Championship
At Lambeau Field
Giants won, 23-20 (OT)
Jan. 15, 2012(Credit: AP / Jeffrey Phelps)
Divisional round
At Lambeau Field
Giants won, 37-20
