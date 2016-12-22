Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 38° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GiantsSportsFootball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Giants vs. Eagles

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 16 at Lincoln Financial Field.

    New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) scores a
    (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke)

    New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) scores a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Jaylen Watkins (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for tight end Will Tye #45 of the New York Giants thrown by quarterback Eli Manning #10 to score a 34 yard touchdown during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia

    Cornerback Trevin Wade #31 of the New York
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Cornerback Trevin Wade #31 of the New York Giants walks to the locker room before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs on the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) tries to
    (Credit: AP / Michael Perez)

    New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Hicks (58) and Connor Barwin (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs to the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor celebrates after scoring a
    (Credit: AP / Michael Perez)

    Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    New York Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) and Eli
    (Credit: AP / Michael Perez)

    New York Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) and Eli Apple (24) celebrate after Rodgers-Cromartie's interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to pass during
    (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke)

    Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to throw a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball off to running back Ryan Mathews #24 against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first
    (Credit: AP / Michael Perez)

    Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a 25 yard touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    New York Giants' Eli Manning, center, passes during
    (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke)

    New York Giants' Eli Manning, center, passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) cannot catch
    (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke)

    New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) cannot catch a pass in the end zone against Philadelphia Eagles' Leodis McKelvin (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for tight end Will Tye #45 of the New York Giants thrown by quarterback Eli Manning #10 to score a 34 yard touchdown during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates with Jalen
    (Credit: AP / Michael Perez)

    Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates with Jalen Mills (31) after Jenkins intercepted a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a 25-yard touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) runs for a
    (Credit: AP / Michael Perez)

    Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his teammate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles (43) scores a touchdown
    (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke)

    Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles (43) scores a touchdown as teammate Dorial Green-Beckham (18) trails during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles (43) rushes for a
    (Credit: AP / Michael Perez)

    Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles (43) rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    New York Giants' Eli Manning passes during the
    (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke)

    New York Giants' Eli Manning passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

    Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs to the field before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants runs to the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants looks on during warmups before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

    Related Media

    New York Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) and Eli Current Giants have little playoff experience New York Giants' Eli Manning passes during the Eli picked off again, Giants trail Eagles in 3rd Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Glauber: Giants’ offense didn’t get better, it got worse

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.