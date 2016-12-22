Giants vs. Eagles
The Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 16 at Lincoln Financial Field.
New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) scores a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Jaylen Watkins (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for tight end Will Tye #45 of the New York Giants thrown by quarterback Eli Manning #10 to score a 34 yard touchdown during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia
Cornerback Trevin Wade #31 of the New York Giants walks to the locker room before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs on the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Hicks (58) and Connor Barwin (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs to the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
New York Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) and Eli Apple (24) celebrate after Rodgers-Cromartie's interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to throw a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball off to running back Ryan Mathews #24 against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a 25 yard touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
New York Giants' Eli Manning, center, passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) cannot catch a pass in the end zone against Philadelphia Eagles' Leodis McKelvin (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for tight end Will Tye #45 of the New York Giants thrown by quarterback Eli Manning #10 to score a 34 yard touchdown during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates with Jalen Mills (31) after Jenkins intercepted a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a 25-yard touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his teammate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles (43) scores a touchdown as teammate Dorial Green-Beckham (18) trails during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles (43) rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
New York Giants' Eli Manning passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs to the field before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants runs to the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants looks on during warmups before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.
