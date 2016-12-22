Giants vs. Eagles

(Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) scores a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Jaylen Watkins (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for tight end Will Tye #45 of the New York Giants thrown by quarterback Eli Manning #10 to score a 34 yard touchdown during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia

(Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) Cornerback Trevin Wade #31 of the New York Giants walks to the locker room before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs on the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Michael Perez) (Credit: AP / Michael Perez) New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Hicks (58) and Connor Barwin (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs to the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Michael Perez) (Credit: AP / Michael Perez) Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Michael Perez) (Credit: AP / Michael Perez) New York Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) and Eli Apple (24) celebrate after Rodgers-Cromartie's interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to throw a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball off to running back Ryan Mathews #24 against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Michael Perez) (Credit: AP / Michael Perez) Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a 25 yard touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) New York Giants' Eli Manning, center, passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) cannot catch a pass in the end zone against Philadelphia Eagles' Leodis McKelvin (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for tight end Will Tye #45 of the New York Giants thrown by quarterback Eli Manning #10 to score a 34 yard touchdown during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Michael Perez) (Credit: AP / Michael Perez) Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates with Jalen Mills (31) after Jenkins intercepted a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a 25-yard touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Michael Perez) (Credit: AP / Michael Perez) Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his teammate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles (43) scores a touchdown as teammate Dorial Green-Beckham (18) trails during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Michael Perez) (Credit: AP / Michael Perez) Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles (43) rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) New York Giants' Eli Manning passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs to the field before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants runs to the field before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz) Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016 in Philadelphia.