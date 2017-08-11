NFL preseason: Giants vs. Steelers
The Giants kicked off their preseason slate against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night.
New York Giants free safety Andrew Adams reacts after tackling Pittsburgh Steelers running back Knile Davis in a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Josh Johnson hands the ball off to Paul Perkins of New York Giants against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
Donte Deayon of New York Giants just the pressure on Bart Houston of Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
Brad Wing of New York Giants punts the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks on during a preseason NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tackles New York Giants quarterback Josh Johnson for an incomplete pass in a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Geno Smith of New York Giants looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
Josh Johnson of New York Giants looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
New York Giants free safety Andrew Adams tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Knile Davis in a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Landon Collins #21 of New York Giants celebrates a tackle on third down against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017. NFL Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants.
Antonio Brown of Pittsburgh Steelers, Odell Beckham Jr, and Travis Rudolph of New York Giants meet at midfield during warmups prior to an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
Mike Nugent of New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
Eli Apple of New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham dances with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown before a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Josh Johnson of New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
Head coach Ben McAdoo of New York Giants looks on during warmups prior to an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
Geno Smith of New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
Geno Smith of New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
Eli Manning of New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Aug 11, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham looks on before a preseason NFL game Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
