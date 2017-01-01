Giants vs. Redskins

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) looks at Washington Redskins wide receiver Maurice Harris (13) after intercepting a pass intended for Harris during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants reacts with teammate strong safety Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants after sacking quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins (not pictured) in the second quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins is sacked by cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants in the second quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Running back Rashad Jennings #23 of the New York Giants scores a second-quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) (Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) is hauled to the ground by New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) and outside linebacker Jonathan Casillas (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Running back Rashad Jennings #23 of the New York Giants reacts after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Tight end Jordan Reed #86 of the Washington Redskins carries the ball against cornerback Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) The New York Giants stand on the sideline before a game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs onto the field before a game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Strong safety Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants celebrates with teammate defensive end Olivier Vernon #54 after sacking quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins (not pictured) in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins is sacked by defensive end Olivier Vernon #54 and strong safety Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants drops back to pass against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants passes the ball while under pressure from outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Defensive tackle Damon Harrison #98 of the New York Giants reacts after a play against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Wide receiver Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants carries the ball against cornerback Bashaud Breeland #26 of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) (Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings (23) breaks through the Washington Redskins defensive line for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts while umpire Bill Schuster #129 looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Strong safety Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants reacts after sacking quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins (not pictured) in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Wide receiver Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants misses a pass while cornerback Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins defends in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Wide receiver Pierre Garcon #88 of the Washington Redskins makes a catch past free safety Andrew Adams #33 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes the pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants runs onto the field before a game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Running back Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants is tackled by inside linebacker Mason Foster #54 of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins passes the ball while teammate running back Chris Thompson #25 blocks against cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Running back Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants is tackled by inside linebacker Will Compton #51 of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) looks over his shoulder at Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings (23) leaps over offensive guard Marshall Newhouse (73) and through the Washington Redskins defensive line during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Inside linebacker Mason Foster #54 of the Washington Redskins tackles tight end Will Tye #45 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins talks in the huddle in the first quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks on against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Strong safety Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants reacts after a play against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Strong safety Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants reacts after sacking quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins (not pictured) in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Running back Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants carries the ball against defensive back Greg Toler #20 of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Running back Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Referee Gene Steratore #114 throws the ball during a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins hands the ball off to teammate running back Rob Kelley #32 in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants calls from the line of scrimmages against defensive end Ricky Jean Francois #99 of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Wide receiver Jamison Crowder #80 of the Washington Redskins carries the ball against outside linebacker Mark Herzlich #94 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Running back Rob Kelley #32 of the Washington Redskins carries the ball against defensive tackle Damon Harrison #98 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants passes the ball while teammate guard John Jerry #77 blocks against defensive end Chris Baker #92 of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Credit: AP / Mark Tenally) (Credit: AP / Mark Tenally) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning celebrates running back Rashad Jennings' touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) (Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) stops New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Mark Tenally) (Credit: AP / Mark Tenally) New York Giants tight end Will Tye (45) is stopped by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Mason Foster (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) (Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) breaks a tackle attempt by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

