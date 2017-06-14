The Giants like what they have seen from kicker Aldrick Rosas so far. But they won’t really know anything about him until Aug. 11. That’s when they open their preseason schedule and get a chance to see the rookie in a game environment.

“I think that you kind of check boxes as you go along,” special teams coordinator Tom Quinn said of monitoring Rosas’ progress during the offseason program. “Are his times in the range? Yes. The height, the rotation, handling the wind? The different scenarios we put him in? The next step is handling the games. So that will be the next big thing . . . You can make all the field goals you want in practice, but you have to do it in a game.”

Rosas hasn’t had much opportunity to do that. While he did spend time with the Titans last summer, he’s never been in a real pressure situation in an NFL stadium. There is a chance he could be the Giants’ kicker when they open the regular season on Sunday Night Football in Dallas on Sept. 10, but before that the Giants will put him through a series of tests and challenges during training camp.

“We’ve done that before in the past, when we’ve had a competition,” Quinn said. “Sometimes you get the whole team around them and try to create some different scenarios. Some places you put prizes on it. ‘You make this kick we don’t have meetings,’ or something like that. So you could try to create [pressure]. But there is nothing like kicking in front of 82,000 people.”

And until he does that, the Giants won’t know what they truly have in Rosas.