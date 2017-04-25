Each year Carl Banks becomes more and more special.

It’s not that his impact on the Giants increases, or that he makes any more tackles or wins any more Super Bowls. That legacy is unchanged.

It’s just that each year that passes adds another to the tally of seasons since he was selected with the team’s first-round pick in 1984. That was the last time the Giants drafted a linebacker in the first round. The streak now stands at 32 years.

Will it get to 33?

Maybe not if Jarrad Davis is there waiting for them with the 23rd selection.

Davis is an athletic speedster who can go sideline to sideline making tackles, has the athleticism to cover in the passing game and can stick his facemask in to help against the run. The Giants haven’t had an every-down linebacker in some time, and if they select Davis he could certainly fit that role.

“I definitely think I can do that,” Davis said. “I’m more than confident in my ability to step out and cover a receiver no matter what down it is and to stop the run on first down. . . . I’m ready for the challenge.”

The Giants don’t have an especially glaring need on defense. They have most of their key players and 10 of their 11 starters returning to the team. Davis, though, would give them a player who can become the centerpiece of that unit for the foreseeable future. They drafted B.J. Goodson last year in the fourth round, but he’s an old-school middle linebacker. Davis is more ready for the way NFL defenses play today, which is mostly in sub packages against multiple receiver looks. Scouts compare him to Jonathan Vilma, a first-round linebacker who played in New York (just not for the Giants).

“He’s NFL-ready,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said of Davis, whom he has going to the Giants in his latest mock draft. “Jarrad Davis is a heck of a football player … He’s got a great attitude, great character. He’s versatile. He’s a guaranteed first-round pick.”

Davis comes with some injury concerns, though. He suffered ankle injuries that sidelined him for parts of 2016 at Florida and held him out of drills at the Combine. But he participated in his pro day and seemed to put those issues to rest with a 4.56 40-yard dash and 38.5-inch vertical.

“The workout solidified him,” Kiper said. “He’d be a heck of a pick for the New York Giants.”

He also has a squeaky-clean character profile and a quirky personality.

“I’m different from a lot of guys,” he said. “I know I’m different from a lot of guys on my former team in Gainesville, and they know that too.”

On the field, he stands out as well.

“Football is not all I have, but I treat it like it’s all I have,” he said. “I treat it like it’s everything, and I feel like that separates me from a lot of guys. The way I approach the game and the way I approach my work, I feel like I separate myself from a lot of people with the way I think.”

If the Giants change the way they have drafted for more than three decades, he could wind up starting a new era for them.