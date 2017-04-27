The Giants selected Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

It’s the first time since 2002 (Jeremy Shockey) that the Giants selected a tight end in the first round.

Engram is a Jordan Reed-esque move tight end who can pose a matchup problem if split out wide or in the slot. He has great speed (4.42-second 40 at the Combine) and great hands, but at 6-3 3/8 and 234 pounds, he’s not a traditional in-line player, which is what the Giants traditionally have looked for in their tight ends.