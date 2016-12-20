HIGHLIGHTS

  • Radio in Manning’s helmet malfunctioned in 2nd half
  • Team acknowledges violation, accepts penalties

The NFL on Tuesday fined the Giants $150,000, coach Ben McAdoo $50,000 and moved back their fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft after determining that the team illegally used walkie-talkies during the second half of a 10-7 win over the Cowboys Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants previously acknowledged that they used the walkie-talkies on a series that ended with an Eli Manning interception. The walkie-talkies were used after the Giants’ communications system malfunctioned, and McAdoo communicated directly with Manning. Walkie-talkie use is not permitted in coach-to-quarterback communications because there is no cutoff switch. Under NFL rules, coaches can’t communicate with quarterbacks once 15 seconds remain on the play clock.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Giants’ pick in the fourth round will take place at the end of the round, after all compensatory picks are made.

“It was a clear violation of the rules, and we accept full responsibility and the penalty,” the team said in a statement. McAdoo was asked earlier in the day during his press briefing about a potential penalty, but the sanctions had not been announced.