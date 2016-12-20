The NFL on Tuesday fined the Giants $150,000, coach Ben McAdoo $50,000 and moved back their fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft after determining that the team illegally used walkie-talkies during the second half of a 10-7 win over the Cowboys Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants previously acknowledged that they used the walkie-talkies on a series that ended with an Eli Manning interception. The walkie-talkies were used after the Giants’ communications system malfunctioned, and McAdoo communicated directly with Manning. Walkie-talkie use is not permitted in coach-to-quarterback communications because there is no cutoff switch. Under NFL rules, coaches can’t communicate with quarterbacks once 15 seconds remain on the play clock.
The Giants’ pick in the fourth round will take place at the end of the round, after all compensatory picks are made.
“It was a clear violation of the rules, and we accept full responsibility and the penalty,” the team said in a statement. McAdoo was asked earlier in the day during his press briefing about a potential penalty, but the sanctions had not been announced.
