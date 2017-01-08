Subscribe
    New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) (Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)

    New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) runs against Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    NFC Wild Card: Giants vs. Packers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Giants take on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild-card game on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

    Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)

    Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants runs with the ball in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)

    Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stacy Revere)

    Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants takes the field before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    A general view of the stadium during the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stacy Revere)

    A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Letroy Guion #98 of the Green Bay Packers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)

    Letroy Guion #98 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)

    Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants drops back to pass in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Mark Herzlich #94 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)

    Mark Herzlich #94 of the New York Giants takes the field before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is
    (Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Giants cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (30) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers strong safety Micah Hyde (33)
    (Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)

    Green Bay Packers strong safety Micah Hyde (33) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stacy Revere)

    Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Will Tye #45 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87)
    (Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) makes a pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Micah Hyde (33) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stacy Revere)

    Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants warms up before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    New York Giants cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (30) celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)

    New York Giants cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (30) celebrates after a quarterback sack as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52)
    (Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke)

    Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) dives to tackle New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings (23) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stacy Revere)

    Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers stands on the field in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stacy Revere)

    Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants fails to make a catch in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Fans look on before the NFC Wild Card
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)

    Fans look on before the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Kerry Wynn #72 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)

    Kerry Wynn #72 of the New York Giants warms up before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Bobby Rainey #43 of the New York Giants
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)

    Bobby Rainey #43 of the New York Giants warms up before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Two F-18 fighter jets fly over the stadium
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dylan Buell)

    Two F-18 fighter jets fly over the stadium during the national anthem before the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    New York Giants' Dwayne Harris (17) jumps over
    (Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke)

    New York Giants' Dwayne Harris (17) jumps over Green Bay Packers' Josh Hawkins (28) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13)
    (Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) drops a pass during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the
    (Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)

    A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks
    (Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) warms
    (Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) looks
    (Credit: AP / Kiichiro Sato)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13)
    (Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms
    (Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up
    (Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up
    (Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

