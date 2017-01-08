NFC Wild Card: Giants vs. Packers
The Giants take on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild-card game on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants runs with the ball in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants takes the field before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Letroy Guion #98 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants drops back to pass in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants drops back to pass in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Mark Herzlich #94 of the New York Giants takes the field before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Giants cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (30) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Micah Hyde (33) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Will Tye #45 of the New York Giants in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) makes a pass reception against Green Bay Packers strong safety Micah Hyde (33) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants warms up before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
New York Giants cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (30) celebrates after a quarterback sack as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) dives to tackle New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings (23) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers stands on the field in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants fails to make a catch in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Fans look on before the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Kerry Wynn #72 of the New York Giants warms up before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Bobby Rainey #43 of the New York Giants warms up before the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Two F-18 fighter jets fly over the stadium during the national anthem before the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
New York Giants' Dwayne Harris (17) jumps over Green Bay Packers' Josh Hawkins (28) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) drops a pass during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs away from, Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) after receiving a pass during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) is tackled by Green Bay Packers strong safety Micah Hyde (33) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.
